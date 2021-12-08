TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

TOWN stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 122,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,633. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

