Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.