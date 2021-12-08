Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

