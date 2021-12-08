Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $355,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.