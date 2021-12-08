Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $497.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.22 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.40.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

