Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $192,000 Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $40,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock worth $31,201,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

