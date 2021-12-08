Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

