Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

