Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PAVmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in PAVmed by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PAVmed by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of PAVmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAVM opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.11. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.70.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

