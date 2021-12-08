Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$94.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.72 and a 52 week high of C$96.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.