Toro (TTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

