Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Gap Up to $32.76

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.76, but opened at $34.26. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 3,953 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

