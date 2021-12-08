Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 43,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 116,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.8% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

