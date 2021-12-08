Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,174 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 6,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 84,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.29. 78,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.46 and a 52-week high of $257.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

