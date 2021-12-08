Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 249,706 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,608,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 282,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

