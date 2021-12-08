Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,000. Waste Management comprises 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $162.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,999. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

