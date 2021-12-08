Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $578,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.69. 25,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

