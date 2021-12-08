Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $6.66 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,813 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $10.32 on Wednesday, hitting $531.70. 54,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

