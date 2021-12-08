Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $3.31 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.03. 170,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

