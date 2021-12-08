Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 25,978 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

