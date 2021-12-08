Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

