Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Titan Machinery worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $762.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

