Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) received a C$9.50 price target from equities researchers at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

TF stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.29. 110,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.58 million and a P/E ratio of 20.26. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.58.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

