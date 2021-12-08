TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Raised to B at TheStreet

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIMB. UBS Group raised TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB opened at $11.92 on Monday. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $863.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in TIM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TIM by 85.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in TIM by 17.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.