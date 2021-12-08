TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $863.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.09 million. TIM had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TIM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in TIM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

