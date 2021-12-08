TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) PT Lowered to GBX 360

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 360 ($4.77) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TIFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 355 ($4.71).

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.17) on Monday. TI Fluid Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 330.50 ($4.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

