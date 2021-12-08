thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.