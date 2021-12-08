Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,792 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

