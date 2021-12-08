Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 541 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

