Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,327 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.