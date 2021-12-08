Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,636 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after buying an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.