Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 33,267 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

