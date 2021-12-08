Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 32,234 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 140.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ITT were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

