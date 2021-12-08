Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.31

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.31 and traded as high as C$152.95. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$151.95, with a volume of 318,993 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$144.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.1400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

