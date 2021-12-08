TheStreet Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to “B-“

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $53.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

