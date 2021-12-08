The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 143.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 110,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 30.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 407,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 471.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

