The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

TD opened at C$94.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$172.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$86.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.