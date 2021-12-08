The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TD opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

