The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $713.32

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 713.32 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 806.60 ($10.70). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 806.60 ($10.70), with a volume of 3,537,712 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 520 ($6.90) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 742.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 713.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.63 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 758 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,677 ($132,180.08).

The Sage Group Company Profile (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

