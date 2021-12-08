The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $209.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $203.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $139.30 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

