The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,658,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,026,917 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

