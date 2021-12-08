The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,658,394 shares of company stock worth $1,096,026,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.