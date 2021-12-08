The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

