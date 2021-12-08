The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.58 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

