The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.