The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.86. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 41,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

