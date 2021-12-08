The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.13

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.86. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 41,018 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
