The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 86.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCFC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $218.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Community Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

TCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

