The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

