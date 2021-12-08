The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

