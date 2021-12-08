The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Decreased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the period. AES accounts for about 3.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

